Putin Calls $200Bln in Bilateral Trade With China Realistic Target

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called a plan to achieve the $200 billion target in bilateral trade with China absolutely realistic.

"You know that we have even slightly surpassed our previous targets ... and we have achieved the $100 billion target in bilateral trade earlier than we have planned. We had $108 billion last year. Now, we have set the target of $200 billion. It is an absolutely realistic number," Putin told reporters on Thursday during his visit to Brazil for the BRICS summit.

Beijing and Moscow were working on a plan of joint actions which would help them assess when the new target could be achieved, Putin continued.

The president noted that the two countries enjoyed cooperation on large-scale projects in the space industry, nuclear power and aviation. Putin added there were good prospects for bilateral cooperation in high-tech industries and said that everything went according to plan.