UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls 2022 Year Of Pivotal Events That Laid Foundations For Future, Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Putin Calls 2022 Year of Pivotal Events That Laid Foundations for Future, Independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The past year was a year of pivotal events, laying the foundation for the future and the independence that Russia is fighting for to protect its people in its historical territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year's address to Russians.

The head of state addressed citizens not in front of the Kremlin, as usual, but against the background of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"This has been a year of truly fateful events; they have become the frontier that lays the foundation for our common future, our true independence. This is what we are fighting for today, protecting our people in our own historical territories in the new regions of the Russian Federation, building and creating together," Putin said.

Putin also assured Russians that the "historical" truth is on the side of Moscow.

"Moral, historical truth is on our side," Putin added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Independence

Recent Stories

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Res ..

Wanted to surprise mother on New Year’s Eve: Reshabh Pant

22 minutes ago
 Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged ..

Federal govt decides to keep POL prices unchanged in January

39 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, N ..

Babar Azam reviews match drawn between Pakistan, New Zealand

2 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PCB announces free entry for fans for the second T ..

PCB announces free entry for fans for the second Test

2 hours ago
 Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l op ..

Govt to outsource three major airports to Int'l operators

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.