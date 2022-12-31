Putin Calls 2022 Year of Pivotal Events That Laid Foundations for Future, Independence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The past year was a year of pivotal events, laying the foundation for the future and the independence that Russia is fighting for to protect its people in its historical territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year's address to Russians.

The head of state addressed citizens not in front of the Kremlin, as usual, but against the background of servicemen taking part in Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"This has been a year of truly fateful events; they have become the frontier that lays the foundation for our common future, our true independence. This is what we are fighting for today, protecting our people in our own historical territories in the new regions of the Russian Federation, building and creating together," Putin said.

Putin also assured Russians that the "historical" truth is on the side of Moscow.

"Moral, historical truth is on our side," Putin added.