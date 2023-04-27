UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Akkuyu NPP Key Project Of Russia, Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project is a key project of Russia and Turkey, which allows for the development of economic and neighborly ties between the countries

"I would like to emphasize that this is a flagship project, it brings both mutual economic benefits, and certainly contributes to strengthening the multifaceted partnership between our two states, which is based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect for and consideration of each other's interests," Putin said during a video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.

More Stories From World

