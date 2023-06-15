UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Algeria Russia's Key Partner In Arab World, Africa

Published June 15, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Algeria is Russia's key partner in the Arab world and in Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Algeria is a key partner for us in the Arab world and in Africa. Russian-Algerian relations are truly constructive and mutually beneficial, based on respect and consideration of each other's interests and continue to develop steadily in the spirit of friendship and mutual support," Putin said, following talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Putin added that his talks with Tebboune were productive and businesslike, as the leaders signed a number of interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents aimed at further strengthening of relations.

