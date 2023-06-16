Putin Calls Arms Supplies to Belarus Element of Deterrence

The deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus is an element of deterrence a signal to those who are thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"It is as an element of deterrence.

So that everyone who is thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us does not forget about this circumstance," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia transferred the first part of the nuclear warheads to Belarus and will complete the task of moving tactical nuclear weapons completely by the end of the year, Putin said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.