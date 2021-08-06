UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Austria One Of Russia's Key Partners With $6Bln In Investments

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:42 PM

Putin Calls Austria One of Russia's Key Partners With $6Bln in Investments

Austria is one of the key partners of Russia in Europe, Austrian firms have been working with confidence in the Russian market for a long time, the volume of accumulated investments is $6 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

PERVOMAYSKY VILLAGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Austria is one of the key partners of Russia in Europe, Austrian firms have been working with confidence in the Russian market for a long time, the volume of accumulated investments is $6 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This country is one of our key partners in Europe, we treat this this way, which is confirmed by the participation of its representatives, and this was the widest representation, in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum and the speech at its plenary meeting of the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr. Sebastian Kurz," Putin said during the launching ceremony of the plant for the production of dry cement mixes Cemix of the group of companies Lasselsberger in Russia's Bashkortostan.

"Austrian firms have been working confidently on the Russian market for a long time. About 1,500 companies from Austria are successfully doing business in our country. The volume of accumulated investments is $6 billion," Putin said.

He added that Russia was investing not less in the Austrian economy.

Russia will continue to support mutual investment flows with Austria, remove barriers, Putin said.

"And, of course, this will open up additional opportunities for the creation of new jobs and modern production facilities, will allow to quickly restore business ties, overcome negative consequences in the post-pandemic period," he said.

Related Topics

Business Russia Europe Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Austria Market From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

27 seconds ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

29 seconds ago
 Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective f ..

Antibodies Produced by COVID-19 Remain Effective for 7 Months - Study

30 seconds ago
 Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Gr ..

Wildfire Threatens Hometown of Olympic Games in Greece - Civil Protection

33 seconds ago
 Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to ..

Top EU Diplomat Applauds Pause in Iraqi Flights to Belarus Amid Migrant Surge

4 minutes ago
 Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infect ..

Covid vax reduces organ transplant patients infection risk by 80%

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.