PERVOMAYSKY VILLAGE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Austria is one of the key partners of Russia in Europe, Austrian firms have been working with confidence in the Russian market for a long time, the volume of accumulated investments is $6 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"This country is one of our key partners in Europe, we treat this this way, which is confirmed by the participation of its representatives, and this was the widest representation, in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum and the speech at its plenary meeting of the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr. Sebastian Kurz," Putin said during the launching ceremony of the plant for the production of dry cement mixes Cemix of the group of companies Lasselsberger in Russia's Bashkortostan.

"Austrian firms have been working confidently on the Russian market for a long time. About 1,500 companies from Austria are successfully doing business in our country. The volume of accumulated investments is $6 billion," Putin said.

He added that Russia was investing not less in the Austrian economy.

Russia will continue to support mutual investment flows with Austria, remove barriers, Putin said.

"And, of course, this will open up additional opportunities for the creation of new jobs and modern production facilities, will allow to quickly restore business ties, overcome negative consequences in the post-pandemic period," he said.