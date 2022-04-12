Putin Calls Belarus Suitable Platform for Negotiations Between Moscow and Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Belarus is a suitable platform for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It became possible to start a direct dialogue with the Ukrainian side largely thanks to the personal efforts of Belarusian President (Alexander Peskov).

We believe that the Belarusian platform is quite suitable for further contacts," Putin said following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.