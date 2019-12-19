UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls Beslan, 2002 Moscow Theater Hostage Crisis His Career's Most Dramatic Moments

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the 2002 Nord Ost hostage crisis and the 2004 attack on a school in Beslan, both of which have claimed lives of hundreds of people, including many children, as the most dramatic moments of his entire presidential career

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the 2002 Nord Ost hostage crisis and the 2004 attack on a school in Beslan, both of which have claimed lives of hundreds of people, including many children, as the most dramatic moments of his entire presidential career.

"The hardest moments are, of course, large terrorist attacks. It is Beslan. I will never forget it. It is the terrorist attack on Dubrovka [the 2002 Nord Ost hostage crisis]," Putin said during his annual press conference.

The terrorist attack on Dubrovka Theater Center lasted from October 23 to 26, 2002. A group of armed terrorists took the audience of the Nord Ost music show hostage.

As a result of the assault on the building, all the terrorists were killed and the majority of the hostages were freed. However, according to official figures, 130 hostages died (the Nord Ost public organization puts the death toll at 174).

On September 1, 2004, during celebrations dedicated to the start of the school year, over 30 armed terrorists held hundreds of hostages in School No. 1 in Beslan, which is located in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. As a result of the three-day siege, 334 people, including 186 children, were killed.

