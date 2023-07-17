Open Menu

Putin Calls Crimean Bridge Incident Terrorist Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a terrorist attack was committed on the Crimean Bridge on Monday which left a child orphaned.

On Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones. The road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured.

"Last night, another terrorist act was committed on the bridge. Civilians were killed. A child was wounded and left without parents.

The family was traveling to the Crimea from the Belgorod Region," Putin said during a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack, adding that he expects to see proposals on how to increase security in the area since the facility suffered its second terrorist attack.

The president also instructed Russia's Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service "to find out in detail" what happened.

Putin also said that "the main thing" is that bridge's supports were not damaged in the terrorist attack.

