SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The European Commission's decision to put restrictions on exports of Russian grain to developing countries is "disgusting," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The same applies to the export of our fertilizers.

Well, this is generally unprecedented, this is a disgusting decision, I would say, on the part of the European Commission, just a sham. Remove the ban on the purchase of our fertilizers, but only for their own countries, for the EU member states. What about the poorest countries in the world?" Putin told reporters.