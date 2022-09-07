Putin Calls Export of Grain Only to West Disaster, Will Discuss Restrictions With Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The fact that the West exports most of the Ukrainian grain to their countries, and not to African states in need may trigger an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that it may be worth discussing restrictions on the matter with Turkey.

According to the UN World Food Programme data, out of 87 ships with grain, only two were sent to countries in need, the president said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), noting that those in need received only 3% of grain out of 2 million tonnes exported from Ukraine.

"Everything, almost all the grain exported from Ukraine is sent not to the developing poorest countries, but to the countries of the European Union ... I want to say that, just as many European countries in previous decades and centuries acted as colonialists, they continue to act today .

.. with this approach, the scale of food problems in the world will only grow, which, unfortunately, to our great regret, can lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," Putin said.

In this regard, the president said that he will think about limiting the export of grain and other foodstuffs along this route, and will definitely consult on this topic with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Despite all the difficulties of the events taking place around Ukraine, we did everything to ensure that Ukrainian grain was exported. I met with the leaders of the African Union, with the leaders of African states, I promised them that we would do everything to ensure their interests and facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain. We did it without instructions," Putin added.

