Putin Calls for Abandoning Cold War-Era Concepts for Improving International Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the need to abandon the archaic "deterrence" and "bloc philosophy" concepts, which belonged to the Cold War era, in order to overcome the current "unhealthy" situation with regard to the international security.

"In order to overcome the existing unhealthy situation, we should abandon archaic Cold War-era concepts of 'deterrence' and 'bloc philosophy.' The security system should be single and undivided," Putin said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper when asked about Russia's concerns over NATO's expansion and Eastern European countries' claims about the possible aggressive actions by Moscow.

Putin suggested that the modern security architecture should be based on the principles of international communication written in the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, including refraining from the threat or use of force, non-interference in sovereign countries' internal affairs and dispute settlement by peaceful and political means.

Russia appreciated Italy's efforts to improve understanding in the Euro-Atlantic region and was always open for joint work with Italian and other western partners on countering real threats and security challenges, including international terrorism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, Putin insisted.

The interview was published on the Kremlin website ahead of Putin's visit to Italy for talks with his counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, and Conte. Moreover, Putin is expected to hold a meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.