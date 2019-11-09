UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Balance Between Use Of Artificial Intelligence, Human Rights

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the artificial intelligence (AI) needed bigger data and removal of artificial restrictions, however it was crucial to respect and protect human rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the artificial intelligence (AI) needed bigger data and removal of artificial restrictions, however it was crucial to respect and protect human rights.

"Of course, we need to remove the barriers in technological regulation, legislative restrictions. For artificial intelligence, the real food, fuel ... is data, information," Putin said at the AI conference in Moscow, adding that "the higher their quality, the greater the completeness, volume, the more efficient the algorithms and the more accurate the results.

It is necessary to give artificial intelligence more data, to consistently remove contrived barriers to their use."

The president also drew attention to the need to guarantee security, as well as respect for the interests and rights of citizens.

"The line is very thin, it is necessary to find this balance between the disclosure of the maximum information and the rights of people to protect this information where they believe that this protection should be provided," Putin said.

Earlier in the day, Russian president called the race to develop AI the 21st century equivalent of space exploration.

