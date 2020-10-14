UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls For Boost In Production Of 2 Russian Vaccines Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for boost in production of two Russian vaccines and urged to fill the Russian market first.

"We need to boost production of our first vaccine and the second one, and, of course, we have to fill the Russian market with this medication, first of all," Putin said.

The president congratulated Vector research center with registering their coronavirus vaccine, which became the second vaccine to be registered in Russia.

