Putin Calls For Boost To Drone Arsenal With AI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:41 PM

Putin calls for boost to drone arsenal with AI

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his defence chiefs to work on further developing Russia's arsenal of drones, especially through artificial intelligence

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his defence chiefs to work on further developing Russia's arsenal of drones, especially through artificial intelligence.

During a meeting with senior defence ministry officials, Putin said the military already had more than 2,000 drones at its disposal.

"More work must be done on this... in particular through the use of artificial intelligence and the latest scientific and technological advances," he said in remarks released by the Kremlin.

More Stories From World

