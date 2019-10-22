Putin Calls for Broad Dialogue Between Kurds, Syrian Government After Talks With Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Syrian government and the Kurds living in the northeast of the country should engage in a broad dialogue that would ensure the interests of this ethnic group as an "integral part" of the Arab republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan

"It is necessary to launch a broad dialogue between the Syrian government and the Kurds living in the northeast of Syria. It is obvious that this very inclusive dialogue could fully take into account and implement all the rights and interests of the Kurdish people, the Kurds, as an integral part of the multiethnic Syrian people," Putin told reporters in Sochi.