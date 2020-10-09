UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls For Ceasefire In Karabakh For Exchange Of Prisoners, Bodies Of Those Killed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an end to hostilities in Karabakh on humanitarian grounds to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"After a series of phone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian president calls for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian reasons in order to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed," the statement says.

