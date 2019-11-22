Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to create next year a national arms program for the period until 2033, which should envision both qualitative and quantitative improvements of the equipment

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to create next year a national arms program for the period until 2033, which should envision both qualitative and quantitative improvements of the equipment.

"Next year, we are to start forming the state arms program for the period until 2033 and, consequently, programs for developing the defense industry complex. The key task for the new period is to improve qualitative and quantitative characteristics of arms and equipment," Putin said on Friday at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

He specified that he was referring to modern and prospective high-precision weapons and aerospace defense weapons, and to active usage of artificial intelligence technologies in military equipment construction.

"Our task for the next 10 years is to continue pursuing the policy of strengthening military, technical and staff potential of the country's military organization," Putin added, calling for efficient spending and usage of material and technical resources.