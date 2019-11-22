UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Creating Russia's National Arms Program For Period Until 2033 Next Year

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:06 PM

Putin Calls for Creating Russia's National Arms Program for Period Until 2033 Next Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to create next year a national arms program for the period until 2033, which should envision both qualitative and quantitative improvements of the equipment

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is necessary to create next year a national arms program for the period until 2033, which should envision both qualitative and quantitative improvements of the equipment.

"Next year, we are to start forming the state arms program for the period until 2033 and, consequently, programs for developing the defense industry complex. The key task for the new period is to improve qualitative and quantitative characteristics of arms and equipment," Putin said on Friday at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

He specified that he was referring to modern and prospective high-precision weapons and aerospace defense weapons, and to active usage of artificial intelligence technologies in military equipment construction.

"Our task for the next 10 years is to continue pursuing the policy of strengthening military, technical and staff potential of the country's military organization," Putin added, calling for efficient spending and usage of material and technical resources.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin November Industry

Recent Stories

8 POs among 40 suspects arrested in Bannu

16 seconds ago

Central Asian leaders to gather in Uzbekistan for ..

18 seconds ago

896, 977 children to be administered anti-polio dr ..

20 seconds ago

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malek Says Count ..

30 seconds ago

In first big speech, ECB's Lagarde tells Europe to ..

13 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.