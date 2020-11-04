Putin Calls for Developing Strategy to Cut 70% of Russian Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has on Wednesday issued an instruction to the government to create and approve a strategy that will enhance the socio-economic development of Russia while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with the aim of reaching a 70 percent reduction in emissions compared to 1990 levels by 2030.

"The Government of the Russian Federation ...

[should] ensure by 2030 a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 70 percent compared to 1990 levels ... subject to the sustainable and balanced socio-economic development of the Russian Federation," a decree issued by Putin read.

The Russian president also instructed ministers to create the necessary conditions to implement measures that will lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and an increase in their absorption.