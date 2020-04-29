Putin Calls for Ensuring Long-Term Stability of Russian Energy Sector

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday the need to ensure long-term stability of the national fuel and energy industry at all stages, from extraction to processing

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday the need to ensure long-term stability of the national fuel and energy industry at all stages, from extraction to processing.

"Our key common goal is to ensure long-term stability of the Russian fuel and energy industry throughout the whole cycle, from resources extraction to transporting and deep processing, including the operation of small and medium businesses that provide services and back technological processes," Putin told representatives of the energy industry at a video conference.

It is necessary to avoid fuel deficit in the domestic market and ensure the continuation of major energy infrastructure projects, the president added.