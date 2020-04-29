UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Ensuring Long-Term Stability Of Russian Energy Sector

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

Putin Calls for Ensuring Long-Term Stability of Russian Energy Sector

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday the need to ensure long-term stability of the national fuel and energy industry at all stages, from extraction to processing

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Wednesday the need to ensure long-term stability of the national fuel and energy industry at all stages, from extraction to processing.

"Our key common goal is to ensure long-term stability of the Russian fuel and energy industry throughout the whole cycle, from resources extraction to transporting and deep processing, including the operation of small and medium businesses that provide services and back technological processes," Putin told representatives of the energy industry at a video conference.

It is necessary to avoid fuel deficit in the domestic market and ensure the continuation of major energy infrastructure projects, the president added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April Market All From Industry Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pentagon Redirects Money From Russia Deterrence to ..

30 seconds ago

S.Korea Postpones Training Sessions for Reservists ..

31 seconds ago

Europe, Russia Fully Interested in Dialogue, Coope ..

33 seconds ago

Over 300Mln People to Lose Jobs Due to COVID-19 Re ..

4 minutes ago

Belgium's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 7,500, Case ..

4 minutes ago

Naval Chief Presides Over Command & Staff Conferen ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.