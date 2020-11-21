UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Equal Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:29 PM

Putin Calls for Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible for everyone and Russia supports the G20 project on this issue and is ready to provide vaccines to all the countries in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, addressing the G20 summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible for everyone and Russia supports the G20 project on this issue and is ready to provide vaccines to all the countries in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, addressing the G20 summit.

"Russia supports the key project considered by the current summit, which aims to make efficient and safe vaccines accessible for everyone.

There is no doubt that immunizing drugs should be common public property. And our country, Russia, of course, is ready to provide the vaccines developed by our scientists to those in need," Putin said.

The president added that competition among pharmaceutical companies is inevitable, but there will be enough work for everyone, as the scale of the pandemic obliges countries to use their potential to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the global population.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago

GB recommends closure of educational institutions ..

2 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

2 minutes ago

Hundreds of Danish mink breeders stage tractor dem ..

2 minutes ago

IS-claimed rocket attack on Kabul kills eight

28 minutes ago

32 new COVID-19 cases reported positive in distric ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.