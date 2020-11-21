Putin Calls for Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible for everyone and Russia supports the G20 project on this issue and is ready to provide vaccines to all the countries in need, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, addressing the G20 summit

"Russia supports the key project considered by the current summit, which aims to make efficient and safe vaccines accessible for everyone.

There is no doubt that immunizing drugs should be common public property. And our country, Russia, of course, is ready to provide the vaccines developed by our scientists to those in need," Putin said.

The president added that competition among pharmaceutical companies is inevitable, but there will be enough work for everyone, as the scale of the pandemic obliges countries to use their potential to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the global population.