Putin Calls for Further Increasing COVID-19 Testing Volume

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia needs to further increase testing for the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"In the last two weeks, the total of tests held increased by almost 3 million. About 240,000 tests per day are being held.

As we agreed, we should further scale up this work everywhere," the president said.

The situation with the coronavirus in Russia has begun to stabilize, with the increase in new cases slowing down, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.