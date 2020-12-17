UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls For Lifting Sanctions Against Nations Facing Difficulties Fighting Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Putin Calls for Lifting Sanctions Against Nations Facing Difficulties Fighting Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on Western countries to lift sanctions against countries facing difficulties in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some of our Western partners stress their humanistic principles in their policies, domestically and in foreign policy; it would do good to think about how to help those who are in very difficult situations, to lift different types of trade restrictions, sanctions towards countries and those areas of cooperation that are important to overcome the effects of the pandemic," Putin said at his annual Big Press Conference.

