Putin Calls for Minimizing Deaths From Pneumonia Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for decreasing the number of deaths from pneumonia, praising the government's effort on preventing the new coronavirus from spreading into the country.

"We know well that pneumonia and flue claim lives every year almost in every country in the world, including our country. So, this is our common goal to minimize these losses, to do everything so that nothing like this happens in our country," Putin said at a special meeting on measures to contain the coronavius, originating in China's Wuhan.

"As for the new coronavirus, this is a new event, and the question is how well we are prepared to face this challenge. I assume that the government, the Health Ministry and Rospotrebnadzor [Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare] are doing everything to ensure that ... the events that we face do not come as something unexpected to the overwhelming majority of the citizens," Putin added.

The Russian government has already come up with a set of preventive measures, Putin recalled.