Putin Calls for Monitoring of US Missile Deployment in Europe, Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin calls for the monitoring of US missile deployments in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region in the wake of the dissolution of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty earlier this year.

"As I mention, the United States this year practically destroyed the agreement on limiting medium and short-range missiles, which is why it is necessary to conduct monitoring of possible deployments of American missiles of this class in different regions of the world, firstly, of course, in Europe and in the Asia Pacific region," Putin said, speaking at the annual expanded board meeting of Russia's Defense Ministry.

Putin went on to say that Russia is ready to work on new agreements in arms control but will continue to bolster its own nuclear capabilities until such talks are formally launched.