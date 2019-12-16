UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls For Prioritizing Defense Cooperation With CSTO, CIS, Africa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the country's Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States to focus on Africa, the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and other traditional partners.

"Put a special emphasis on the CSTO and the CIS member states, and other traditional partners, including on the African continent. They account for over one-third of exports of Russian military equipment," Putin said at a meeting of the commission, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

