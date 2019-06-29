Putin Calls for Probe Into Arrest of Russian Journalist Golunov

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday there should be an investigation into the arrest of journalist Ivan Golunov, who was briefly charged with drug dealing by Moscow police

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday there should be an investigation into the arrest of journalist Ivan Golunov, who was briefly charged with drug dealing by Moscow police.

"As for the Golunov case, it was not just unfair, it was purely arbitrary.

It should be investigated and conclusions should be made," Putin told reporters in Osaka, Japan.

Charges against Golunov, a freelance journalist working for the Riga-based news website Meduza, were dropped after the Russian interior minister said there was no evidence to support them. Golunov said drugs had been planted on him. Putin fired two senior police officials in Moscow amid a public outcry.