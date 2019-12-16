Putin Calls for Processing All Defense Cooperation Proposals After Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin requested on Monday that all of the proposals Russia received for cooperation in the defense sphere from African partners during the recent Russia-Africa Summit be processed.

"On the recent Russia-Africa Summit, I will note that the one of [Russia's] priorities is the reliable and responsible military-technical cooperation with our African partners.

Following the summit, I request that all of the numerous proposals for cooperation in the military-technical sphere be processed, taking into account their commercial aspects and emphasizing the use of flexible delivery and payment methods," Putin said at a meeting of the Commission for Military Technical Cooperation with Foreign States, as quoted on the Kremlin's website.

The Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the Russia-Africa Summit and business forum from October 23-24.