Putin Calls For Putting End To Israeli-Palestinian VIolence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:43 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the need to urgently end the violence in Palestine and Israel, since the escalation of tensions is resulting in multiple fatalities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed on Tuesday to the need to urgently end the violence in Palestine and Israel, since the escalation of tensions is resulting in multiple fatalities.

"The outbreak of confrontation between Palestinians and Israelis has already resulted in a large number of civilian victims, including children.

We consider it imperative to put an end to violence by both sides, and to actively look for a solution on the basis of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," Putin told foreign ambassadors.

More Stories From World

