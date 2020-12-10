UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls For Quick, Harsh Response To Violation Of Russian Journalists' Rights Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin Calls for Quick, Harsh Response to Violation of Russian Journalists' Rights Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that it was important to react to any breaches of rights of Russian journalists abroad quickly and harshly.

"When we see that the rights of the journalist community are being breached, at least, of our journalists abroad, we have to react quickly and to do it more decisively," Putin said at a meeting on human rights and civic society development.

The president said that many foreign countries were extolling the virtues of the freedom of speech, but were in fact "promoting their own information to serve the interests of their domestic and foreign policy."

More Stories From World

