Putin Calls for Rational Distribution of Load Between Hospitals, Regions to Fight COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is necessary to effectively use all the resources, rationally distribute the load between hospitals, and quickly redirect stockpiles of protective equipment, ventilators and doctors between regions in order to effectively fight against COVID-19 pandemic depending on the situation.

"Now it is necessary to use all our resources, we need to think through all the details and options, rationally distribute the load on hospitals and clinics, ensure some leverage taking into account the situation in specific territories. This includes, among other things, prompt redirection of stocks of protective equipment for medical personnel, reserves of ventilators and medicines, as well as medical teams to those regions and medical institutions where they are most in demand at a given time," Putin said during a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia amid the outbreak.

The president added that it was necessary to create a single procurement center to ensure the state reserve of all necessary equipment for the fight against coronavirus.

"In particular, I propose to think about a centralized procurement [center] and the formation of a single Federal reserve of personal protective equipment for medical workers, as well as equipment and drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus infection. Such a reserve is needed to promptly help regions and medical organizations," Putin noted.