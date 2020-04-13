UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Rational Distribution Of Load Between Hospitals, Regions To Fight COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:17 PM

Putin Calls for Rational Distribution of Load Between Hospitals, Regions to Fight COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is necessary to effectively use all the resources, rationally distribute the load between hospitals, and quickly redirect stockpiles of protective equipment, ventilators and doctors between regions in order to effectively fight against COVID-19 pandemic depending on the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that it is necessary to effectively use all the resources, rationally distribute the load between hospitals, and quickly redirect stockpiles of protective equipment, ventilators and doctors between regions in order to effectively fight against COVID-19 pandemic depending on the situation.

"Now it is necessary to use all our resources, we need to think through all the details and options, rationally distribute the load on hospitals and clinics, ensure some leverage taking into account the situation in specific territories. This includes, among other things, prompt redirection of stocks of protective equipment for medical personnel, reserves of ventilators and medicines, as well as medical teams to those regions and medical institutions where they are most in demand at a given time," Putin said during a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia amid the outbreak.

The president added that it was necessary to create a single procurement center to ensure the state reserve of all necessary equipment for the fight against coronavirus.

"In particular, I propose to think about a centralized procurement [center] and the formation of a single Federal reserve of personal protective equipment for medical workers, as well as equipment and drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus infection. Such a reserve is needed to promptly help regions and medical organizations," Putin noted.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin Stocks All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

34 minutes ago

Spain Registers 100 Decrease in Daily COVID-19 Fat ..

1 minute ago

Greece Ready to Protect Border If Turkey Lets Migr ..

1 minute ago

Four COVID-19 patients recovered in Kohat: Ziaulla ..

1 minute ago

Morocco arrests over 4,300 for breaching emergency ..

1 minute ago

Russian Media Watchdog Asks Google to Explain Dele ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.