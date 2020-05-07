Putin Calls for Reorienting Transport System Toward Domestic Tourism Amid Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Thursday for reorienting the transport system toward domestic tourism, as international tourism is in fact suspended due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"International tourism is in fact suspended today. Time will be needed to see it return to the previous level. We need to use the emerging reserves of the transport complex, to orient them toward the development of domestic tourism, inter-regional travel and provision of high-quality and available services to our citizens, who will certainly plan trips across the country when restrictions are lifted," Putin said at a meeting on the transport system development.

Russian exporters should cooperate with transport companies to increase competitiveness, the president added.

"As the global demand falls, the fight for international markets of fuel and raw materials, food and other products has intensified. To succeed in this fight and increase Russian products competitiveness, our exporters should act together with transport companies," Putin said, noting that transport and logistics companies will play an important role in the restoration of normal life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president stressed the need to retain the investment potential of the Russian transport sector and to continue developing infrastructure.