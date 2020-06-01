Putin Calls for Resuming Work on Amendments to Russian Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) As the coronavirus situation stabilizes in Russia and normal life is restoring in the country, it is necessary to resume work on the amendments to the national constitution, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We assume that, as the situation around the pandemic is improving, we are certainly returning to normal life, and we should, apart from other things, think about the work on the amendments to the constitution," Putin said at a meeting of the working group.