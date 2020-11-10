Putin Calls for Support to Peace Efforts of Aliyev, Pashinyan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to support Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's commitment to create conditions for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh crisis

"We should all support both Armenian Prime Minister Pashnnyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev in their determination to create conditions for peaceful developments in the region and find a decision in the interests of long-term development of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations," Putin told the SCO Council of Heads of State, praising the two countries' leaders' readiness to seek compromise.