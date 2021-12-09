UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls For Thorough Investigation Of Torture Incidents In Prisons, Systemic Changes

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Putin Calls for Thorough Investigation of Torture Incidents in Prisons, Systemic Changes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged relevant authorities to thoroughly and timely investigate all reports of torture in prisons and stressed the need for systemic changes to prevent such incidents in the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged relevant authorities to thoroughly and timely investigate all reports of torture in prisons and stressed the need for systemic changes to prevent such incidents in the future.

"This issue is, of course, very important, and I've followed what was happening, this information needs to be carefully examined. The Investigative Committee is doing it right now, the central office controls and conducts preliminary investigations on incidents that have come to light and that are now being considered as part of criminal cases. But we need systemic measures that will change the situation," Putin said at an annual meeting with the Human Rights Council.

The country's Federation Council has already begun work on amending the legislation on torture, including defining the crime and the punishment it entails, the president noted.

A large-scale probe into crimes in the Russian penitentiary system was launched in October, after Belarusian citizen Sergey Savelyev, who previously served his term for drug trafficking in Russian prison, started leaking footage of torture and rape of inmates. The whistleblower secretly saved hundreds of gigabytes of videos after prison administration tasked him with logging surveillance camera footage. Before publishing the footage, he fled Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin October Criminals All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on im ..

Prime Minister felicitates Gambian President on impressive election victory

1 second ago
 New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

New US jobless claims again drop to 1969 levels

3 seconds ago
 Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

Annual sports day of IMCG held on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against ..

EU Council Extends Human Rights Sanctions Against 10 DRC Officials for Another Y ..

2 minutes ago
 US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Righ ..

US Creates Situational Coalitions, Gives Them Right to Speak on Behalf of World ..

2 minutes ago
 KP BoR collects over Rs 2bn revenue in first quart ..

KP BoR collects over Rs 2bn revenue in first quarter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.