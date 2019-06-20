UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Tighter Control Over Law Enforcement To Avert Cases Like Golunov Arrest

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

Putin Calls for Tighter Control Over Law Enforcement to Avert Cases Like Golunov Arrest

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, called for steps to ensure tighter control over actions of law enforcement agencies to prevent cases similar to the one of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who had been first arrested on drugs offense charges but later released over lack of sufficient evidence against him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, called for steps to ensure tighter control over actions of law enforcement agencies to prevent cases similar to the one of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who had been first arrested on drugs offense charges but later released over lack of sufficient evidence against him.

Putin mentioned Golunov's case while answering a question whether Russia should ease punishment on drug offense charges.

"Should we liberalize these activities ... In my view, no, because the threat to our country, nation, our people is very great. Therefore, if a person possesses illegally, transports or distributes even small doses of drugs, they should bear responsibility for this and there cannot be any liberalization in this case.

Another issue is that we need to ensure control over actions of law enforcement agencies so that there are no offences on their part, so that there is no need to report on statistics and people are not put in prison just to 'check the box,' so that there are no cases as the one of journalist [Golunov]," Putin said.

He recalled that several generals had been dismissed in light of Golunov's case.

"I hope that necessary investigative actions will be carried out to identify all those responsible for this abnormal situation," Putin added.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Unlikely to Fully Return to Socialism Due t ..

1 minute ago

World sees refugees displacement on top, UNHCR say ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia vows to raise Kashmiris' plight at world ..

2 minutes ago

UK Court Says Government Violated Law in Arms Sale ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Talented Comic, But Situation in Ukraine ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.