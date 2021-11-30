UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls For Unfreezing Afghan Assets In Western Banks

Afghan assets in Western banks need to be unfrozen for humanitarian purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"It is necessary to help the Afghan people, at least the money must be unblocked, the Afghan money, which is in accounts with Western banks, primarily in the United States, must be unblocked and people must be allowed to solve at least elementary things," Putin said at the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

