Putin Calls for Uniting International Efforts on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for uniting international efforts on Afghanistan and making joint decisions on recognizing political forces.

"We all need to unite efforts together, to fight these problems together .

.. of course, the issue of legalizing political forces in Afghanistan itself must also be resolved," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, adding that it is necessary to unite "to effectively combat" terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime.