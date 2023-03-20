UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls For Using Alternative Measures Of Pre-Trial Restrictions For Businessmen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) It is necessary to use alternative measures of pre0trial restrictions for businessmen, for example, house arrest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

The president has instructed the Interior Ministry and lawmakers to eliminate vague wording in the legislation regarding economic crimes.

"I has repeatedly said that criminal procedural measures of restraint that are not related to the actual restriction of freedom should be applied to suspects or accused of economic crimes to the maximum. I mean a written pledge not to leave, bail, house arrest, and so on," Putin said at an extended meeting of the final collegium of the ministry.

It is also necessary to ensure that the investigation does not disrupt the work of enterprises, does not cause the collapse of labor collectives, the president said, noting that it is necessary to control the validity of initiating criminal cases against businessmen.

It is impossible to initiate criminal cases against businessmen if there is no judicial prospects, as this will destabilize the situation, he added.

