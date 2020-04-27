UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls For Using WWII Experience Of Int'l Cooperation To Tackle New Global Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Cooperation to Tackle New Global Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for using the "invaluable experience of international cooperation" acquired by countries during World War II to overcome global challenges in contemporary world, as stated in his letter to organizers of an exhibition dedicated to allied cooperation against Nazism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for using the "invaluable experience of international cooperation" acquired by countries during World War II to overcome global challenges in contemporary world, as stated in his letter to organizers of an exhibition dedicated to allied cooperation against Nazism.

The virtual exhibition "Stalin-Churchill-Roosevelt: a joint fight against Nazism" has launched on Monday on the website of the Russian Federal authority for archives, Rosarkhiv.

"Today, when humanity is faced with new global challenges and threats, we must make full use of the invaluable experience of international cooperation and true alliance-ship accumulated by our countries during the Second World War," the president's letter read.

Putin said he counted on the exhibition to arouse wide public interest and contribute to the "preservation of historic truth."

The exhibition is timed to the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazy Germany in World War II. It presents rare archival documents about the formation of anti-Hitler coalition, brought together by Rosarkhiv, the Russian State Archive, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Russian Historical Society.

Related Topics

World Russia Germany Vladimir Putin World War

Recent Stories

European stock markets climb in early deals

5 minutes ago

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

4 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

5 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

4 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

8 minutes ago

2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.