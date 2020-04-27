(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for using the "invaluable experience of international cooperation" acquired by countries during World War II to overcome global challenges in contemporary world, as stated in his letter to organizers of an exhibition dedicated to allied cooperation against Nazism.

The virtual exhibition "Stalin-Churchill-Roosevelt: a joint fight against Nazism" has launched on Monday on the website of the Russian Federal authority for archives, Rosarkhiv.

"Today, when humanity is faced with new global challenges and threats, we must make full use of the invaluable experience of international cooperation and true alliance-ship accumulated by our countries during the Second World War," the president's letter read.

Putin said he counted on the exhibition to arouse wide public interest and contribute to the "preservation of historic truth."

The exhibition is timed to the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazy Germany in World War II. It presents rare archival documents about the formation of anti-Hitler coalition, brought together by Rosarkhiv, the Russian State Archive, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Russian Historical Society.