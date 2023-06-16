Putin Calls Freezing of Russian Accounts Abroad Robbery, Violation of Legal Norms

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Freezing of accounts of Russian businessmen abroad is a "violation of all legal norms" and can be described as a "robbery," Putin said on Friday.

"Many of our businessmen were convinced of this by their own example when they were surprised to find that their accounts and assets were frozen in the West ...

In violation of all norms of our own and international legislation. Robbery, they just closed it, took it away, they don't even explain why. They don't even want to talk," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

