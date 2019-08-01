Putin calls in army to fight Siberia forest fires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called in the army to fight forest fires that have been raging across vast expanses of Siberia for days, enveloping entire cities in black smoke.

Environmentalists have warned that the scale of the blazes could accelerate global warming, aside from any immediate effects on the health of inhabitants.

Around three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land in the centre and east of the country were in the grip of fires on Wednesday, authorities said.

The acrid smoke has affected not only small settlements but also major cities in Western Siberia and the Altai region, as well as the Urals such as Chelyabinsk and Yekaterinburg, and disrupted air travel.

"After reviewing a report from the emergency situations minister, Putin instructed the ministry of defence to join the effort to extinguish the fires," the Kremlin's press service told Russian media.

Some 2,700 firefighters were already working to tackle the blazes, Interfax news agency reported.

The defence ministry told news agencies that 10 planes and 10 helicopters had been dispatched to the Krasnoyarsk region, one of the worst affected.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev promised help and insisted the fires represented no "immediate danger" for the population, during a visit to Krasnoyarsk on Wednesday.

"There are objective problems: the issue of distances, hard-to-reach regions and factors specific to this year," he said on live television.

The head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog, Anna Popova, meanwhile said the black smoke did not pose "major risks" to people's health.