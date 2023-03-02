UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Incident In Bryansk Region Terrorist Attack As Civilians Targeted

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Putin Calls Incident in Bryansk Region Terrorist Attack as Civilians Targeted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region a terrorist act, adding that civilians were shelled.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.

There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"(Ukrainians) who today committed another terrorist act, another crime. They entered the border area and opened fire at civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw that civilians and children were sitting there. They opened fire at them," Putin said in an address.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Governor Russia Car Vladimir Putin Bryansk Border

Recent Stories

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Ar ..

House 45 in Sikka: A Vibrant Oasis for Creative Arts

26 minutes ago
 DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, ..

DGR explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Omani cities

26 minutes ago
 KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head o ..

KP to make efforts for obtaining arrears in head of NHP: CM's aide

3 minutes ago
 Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

Six commercial vehicles challaned, one impounded

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

Sindh Secy Info visits APNS head office

3 minutes ago
 Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

Estonia torn over Ukraine aid as elections loom

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.