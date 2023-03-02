Putin Calls Incident in Bryansk Region Terrorist Attack as Civilians Targeted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the attack of Ukrainian saboteurs in the Bryansk region a terrorist act, adding that civilians were shelled.

Earlier in the day, Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that a Ukrainian sabotage group infiltrated the border with the region, killing one person and injuring another one.

There is no information regarding the number of people in the Ukrainian sabotage group that penetrated into Russia's Bryansk region or the number of hostages, Yulia Starovoitova, the press secretary of the governor, added.

"(Ukrainians) who today committed another terrorist act, another crime. They entered the border area and opened fire at civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw that civilians and children were sitting there. They opened fire at them," Putin said in an address.