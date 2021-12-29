Putin Calls Informal CIS Summit Very Productive

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the informal summit of the CIS countries' leaders, which had taken place in St. Petersburg on December 28, had been very productive.

"In my opinion, yesterday's meetings were very productive. We talked about a whole range of areas of development of relations with the CIS countries," Putin said during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.