Putin Calls International Conspiracy Related to Coronavirus 'Nonsense'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized on Wednesday that there is no international conspiracy related to COVID-19 and called on people to listen to the advice of specialists and not give in to rumors.

"One needs to listen not to the people who do not understand much about this and use rumors, but specialists," Putin stressed during his annual live Q&A session dubbed "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin."

"When you say that it's [COVID-19] happening around the world, [they say] that 'the leaders of the countries have conspired,' ... 'everyone gathered and conspired' - that's nonsense," Putin said.