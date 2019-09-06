UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Calls Issues Over Registration Of Fish Caught Outside Russia's Waters Not Normal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Putin Calls Issues Over Registration of Fish Caught Outside Russia's Waters Not Normal

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday the situation involving Russian regulators that require the country's fishing companies to register fish caught outside Russia's territorial waters as foreign products was not normal.

"This situation is absolutely not normal. It should be fixed," Putin said during his meeting with public representatives during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Putin made his comment in response to a question by Alexander Efremov, the head of the Dobroflot association, who told the president about difficulties his company faced concerning fishing outsides Russia's exclusive economic area.

Efremov said his company had to register fish caught together with Japanese fishermen as foreign products as Russian regulators considered such actions as fish smuggling.

Putin pledged to instruct customs authorities and Agricultural Minister to settle this issue.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Vladivostok September Media Event From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2019 in Pakistan

12 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

11 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

11 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Nam’s transport infr ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.