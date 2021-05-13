UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls Kazan School Shooting Barbaric Crime

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The recent mass school shooting in Kazan is a barbaric crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire in a school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday. According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and over 20 more people were injured in the tragic incident.

"As you know, a terrible disaster happened two days ago. Children and teachers of the 175th gymnasium [in Kazan] became victims of this barbaric crime," Putin told members of the government during a video conference.

Putin said that the whole of Russia "stands with Tatarstan" and mentioned that he maintains daily contact with Rustam Minnikhanov, the republic's head.

"I want to emphasize again. Tatarstan: everyone who faced a disaster, affected families, will certainly receive all the necessary support and assistance," the president said, adding that "all medical possibilities" will be used to save lives of those injured during the shooting.

