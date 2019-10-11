UrduPoint.com
Putin Calls Late Cosmonaut Leonov Pioneer, Hero

Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:13 PM

Putin Calls Late Cosmonaut Leonov Pioneer, Hero

Russian President Vladimir Putin described on Friday deceased Soviet cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first man to conduct a spacewalk, as a "real pioneer" and a strong-minded and heroic person, the Kremlin said

Earlier in the day, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center told Sputnik that Leonov had died at the age of 85.

"Alexey Arkhipovich Leonov was an outstanding representative of national and global cosmonautics, a real pioneer, a strong, determined, heroic person. He was endlessly devoted to his mission and made a great contribution to space exploration and the history of our country.

Everyone who knew and sincerely respected this prominent person will always honor his memory," the Russian president said.

Leonov, a two-time Hero of the Soviet Union and the eleventh Soviet cosmonaut, made his 12-minute spacewalk on March 18, 1965, as part of the Voskhod 2 mission. In July 1975, Leonov participated in the first joint US-Soviet Union space mission. It involved the docking of the US Apollo and the Soviet Soyuz-19 spacecraft.

