PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 24 (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet meaningful and productive.

The meeting took place on Friday when the Israeli leader was on his first official visit to Russia.

"Thank you very much, I was very glad. I think it was a very meaningful, productive meeting," Putin told Bennet following the talks, as broadcast by the Rossiya 1 tv channel on Sunday.

The Russian leader also advised the Israeli prime minister to come to Sochi to have a rest, noting that this is a modern resort city.