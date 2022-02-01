Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Businesslike

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in a constructive and businesslike manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in a constructive and businesslike manner.

"Our talks with the Prime Minister took place in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere traditional for Russian-Hungarian relations.

I must say that we discussed almost all the issues we wanted to," Putin told a press conference.

The Russian president also said that Budapest is Moscow's important European partner, adding that the sides have outlined extensive future plans.