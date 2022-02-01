UrduPoint.com

Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Businesslike

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Putin Calls Meeting With Orban Constructive, Businesslike

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in a constructive and businesslike manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was held in a constructive and businesslike manner.

"Our talks with the Prime Minister took place in a constructive and businesslike atmosphere traditional for Russian-Hungarian relations.

I must say that we discussed almost all the issues we wanted to," Putin told a press conference.

The Russian president also said that Budapest is Moscow's important European partner, adding that the sides have outlined extensive future plans.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Budapest Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

No One Can Meet EU Gas Demands Unilaterally - Qata ..

No One Can Meet EU Gas Demands Unilaterally - Qatari Energy Affairs Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited celebrates 10-yea ..

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited celebrates 10-year anniversary of ALP

4 minutes ago
 Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Go ..

Delegation of PTV Bolan anchor persons calls on Governor Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to pe ..

DC Gwadar for provision of health facilities to people

6 minutes ago
 "Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event hi ..

"Put Pakistan on Your Travel Map" virtual event highlights Pakistan tourism

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand C ..

Moscow Ready to Accept Hungary's Offer to Expand Cooperation in Energy - Putin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>